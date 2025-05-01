Previous
Above Flathead Lake... by bjywamer
Above Flathead Lake...

This is one of only a few photos that I took while exploring a tiny portion of Lakeview Cemetery in Polson. If I weren't planning to be cremated when my time comes, I would want to be buried here. It's a beautiful place for those who come to visit the graves of their loved ones!

Just a note...All of today's photos were taken when I had to be in Polson all day while our dog, Trapper, was at the vet having surgery on his ear to remove a hematoma.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Photo Details

