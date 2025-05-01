Above Flathead Lake...

This is one of only a few photos that I took while exploring a tiny portion of Lakeview Cemetery in Polson. If I weren't planning to be cremated when my time comes, I would want to be buried here. It's a beautiful place for those who come to visit the graves of their loved ones!



Just a note...All of today's photos were taken when I had to be in Polson all day while our dog, Trapper, was at the vet having surgery on his ear to remove a hematoma.



