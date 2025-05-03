Previous
Horse #2 by bjywamer
Horse #2

As mentioned in my Other Favs album posting today, I had the pleasure of photographing several horses up close. Is every little girl horse-crazy? Despite growing up in the city, I definitely was and so was my baby sister. Of the two of us, only I had the joy of horse ownership as an adult. We had to part with our horses many years back when we left Montana to be volunteers in a ministry in Alaska. Ken still misses them!

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful horse. Sounds like you enjoyed them.
Horse crazy? No…. the asthma attacks if I went anywhere near one kind of put me off sadly.
May 3rd, 2025  
