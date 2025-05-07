Previous
A Single Tulip... by bjywamer
Photo 1506

A Single Tulip...

As I looked down while photographing the ornamental grasses I saw this single tulip at their base. No other tulips anywhere near it. I thought the color was especially nice!

7th May 2025 7th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the purple ones and the black ones. I grow one called Black Knight. Gorgeous very dark purple. Nice shot
May 7th, 2025  
