Our #1 Grandson... by bjywamer
Our #1 Grandson...

This handsome fella will graduate from high school a month from now and will be off to University of Montana in September. So happy that he will still be nearby at U of M in Missoula. He is one of only 210 young people across the state who received a scholarship from the Montana University System. If he maintains a 3.4 grade point average his first year, then the scholarship will extend to his second year. So proud of you, Jordan Tyler Wallace! A big congratulations on your achievements thus far! We are confident they will continue to accumulate! 🥰

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
