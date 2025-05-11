Sign up
Photo 1510
A Full Tub Of Pansies...
This pretty tub of pansies sits outside the entrance to our church. A nice welcome sight to all, visitors and regular attendees alike!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
11th May 2025
11th May 25
2
1
Tags
church
,
flowers
,
pansies
Dorothy
ace
Oh that’s beautiful! Happy Mother Day to you.
May 12th, 2025
Heather
ace
So many and so colourful! Lovely! Fav
May 12th, 2025
