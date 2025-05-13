Sign up
Previous
Photo 1512
A Look Inside...
I think the inside of these purple irises is so pretty!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are much appreciated!
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
13th May 2025 5:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
irises
