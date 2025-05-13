Previous
A Look Inside... by bjywamer
A Look Inside...

I think the inside of these purple irises is so pretty!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are much appreciated!
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
