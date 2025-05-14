Previous
Pelicans and One Heron... by bjywamer
Photo 1513

Pelicans and One Heron...

Seen recently at a local pond we pass by frequently. I hadn't seen so many pelicans in one place before! Most of them were "bottoms up". Lol

14th May 2025 14th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
So lovely
May 14th, 2025  
Heather ace
A wonderful shot of them all, Barb! It took me a minute to spot the heron- it blends in so well- but got it! Fav
May 14th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
thought this was in England at first - then, as I scrolled down, it was "Swans! ... but those swans are behaving oddly!" - and then it was: "Oh!" :-))

I got there in the end!!
May 14th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
How lovely to see them all together!
I spotted the Heron, it blends in so well!
May 14th, 2025  
