Photo 1513
Photo 1513
Pelicans and One Heron...
Seen recently at a local pond we pass by frequently. I hadn't seen so many pelicans in one place before! Most of them were "bottoms up". Lol
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
14th May 2025
14th May 25
4
2
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1097
1512
442
1098
629
1513
1099
630
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th May 2025 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
herons
,
pelicans
,
ponds
,
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So lovely
May 14th, 2025
Heather
ace
A wonderful shot of them all, Barb! It took me a minute to spot the heron- it blends in so well- but got it! Fav
May 14th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
thought this was in England at first - then, as I scrolled down, it was "Swans! ... but those swans are behaving oddly!" - and then it was: "Oh!" :-))
I got there in the end!!
May 14th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
How lovely to see them all together!
I spotted the Heron, it blends in so well!
May 14th, 2025
