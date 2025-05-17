Horse-Drawn Wagon

Today two widower friends took us to lunch at a Mennonite cafe in Ronan. We were surprised to see a car show and street fair happening. As we were crossing one street this horse-drawn wagon came from the other direction. Naturally, Ken stopped to talk with the driver! ☺️ He learned that the two beautiful horses were twins, about 18 years old, and are Shires, an English breed. We only regretted that he didn't get the gentleman's name and contact information!



