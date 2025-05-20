Previous
First Hummingbird of 2025 by bjywamer
First Hummingbird of 2025

This is actually not the very first one we've seen but it IS the first one that I have managed to photograph! It's so enjoyable to have them back!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so encouraging!
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely capture!
May 20th, 2025  
