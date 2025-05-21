Previous
Similar To An Earlier Photo... by bjywamer
Similar To An Earlier Photo...

I posted a photo of this Northern Shoveler duck recently. This is similar but slightly different from that one. Haven't taken any new photos for a day or two; so, pulling from my archives!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so encouraging!
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Barb

Judith Johnson ace
Super shot
May 21st, 2025  
Heather ace
A pretty capture of the duck with its reflection! Pretty blues and greens too! Fav
May 21st, 2025  
