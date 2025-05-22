Sign up
Previous
Photo 1520
Nesting Swan And Its Mate
A sight I've never seen before... The mate seems to be sounding off about something!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4129
photos
88
followers
104
following
416% complete
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
449
1519
1105
634
450
1520
1106
635
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st May 2025 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
swans
,
ponds
,
montana
Babs
ace
What a fabulous nest. He is probably warning off any predators
May 23rd, 2025
