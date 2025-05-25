Sign up
Previous
Photo 1523
Maple Leaf?
Okay! One of you Canadians correct me if this is NOT a Maple leaf! ☺️ Just loved being able to isolate it for this photo!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
25th May 2025
25th May 25
6
4
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4140
photos
88
followers
104
following
417% complete
leaves
,
trees
,
bokeh
,
maple
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The bokeh really sets it off
May 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus
May 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
May 25th, 2025
Heather
ace
A gorgeous capture, Barb, with the one leaf set off by your lovely bokeh! And yes, this is a maple leaf. I even used my plant ID app to identify which kind of maple this is. Apparently, it's a Norway maple. :-) Fav
May 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
Lovely detail and bokeh
May 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful image with a beautiful bokeh
May 26th, 2025
