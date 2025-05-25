Previous
Maple Leaf? by bjywamer
Photo 1523

Maple Leaf?

Okay! One of you Canadians correct me if this is NOT a Maple leaf! ☺️ Just loved being able to isolate it for this photo!

25th May 2025

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski
The bokeh really sets it off
May 25th, 2025  
gloria jones
Nice focus
May 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Lovely!
May 25th, 2025  
Heather
A gorgeous capture, Barb, with the one leaf set off by your lovely bokeh! And yes, this is a maple leaf. I even used my plant ID app to identify which kind of maple this is. Apparently, it's a Norway maple. :-) Fav
May 25th, 2025  
Babs
Lovely detail and bokeh
May 26th, 2025  
Corinne C
A wonderful image with a beautiful bokeh
May 26th, 2025  
