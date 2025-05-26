Previous
House Finch by bjywamer
House Finch

Always so happy to see these! So far, not too many this year. Mainly seeing goldfinches at our feeder

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Barb

