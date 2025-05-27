Previous
Stopping For A Sip... by bjywamer
Photo 1525

Stopping For A Sip...

We are beginning to see hummingbirds at our feeder occasionally now. So I decided to sit on our deck with a clear view of the feeder and just waited! Pretty happy with this one!

27th May 2025 27th May 25

Barb

