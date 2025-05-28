Previous
Another Hummer by bjywamer
Photo 1526

Another Hummer

I took this the same day as the one of the hummingbird I posted yesterday. While I like that the colors are more visible, I somehow preferred the other shot over this one. Go figure! Lol

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so welcomed and appreciated!
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Marj ace
Dazzling colors.
May 28th, 2025  
