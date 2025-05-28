Sign up
Previous
Photo 1526
Another Hummer
I took this the same day as the one of the hummingbird I posted yesterday. While I like that the colors are more visible, I somehow preferred the other shot over this one. Go figure! Lol
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so welcomed and appreciated!
28th May 2025
28th May 25
1
0
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
hummingbirds
Marj
ace
Dazzling colors.
May 28th, 2025
