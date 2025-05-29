Previous
Mother (or Father?) Love
Photo 1527

Mother (or Father?) Love

One swan was at the nest with one baby and this one was in the pond with these two babies. So fun to see!

29th May 2025

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Jo ace
Beautiful detailed scene
May 29th, 2025  
KV ace
Awww… love it.
May 29th, 2025  
Cathy
So sweet! And lovely reflections!
May 29th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb light making this such a beautiful shot
May 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such love
May 29th, 2025  
