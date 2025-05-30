Previous
A Unique Iris In Our Garden... by bjywamer
A Unique Iris In Our Garden...

The predominant iris color in our garden and flowerbeds is purple; so, I really enjoy when a few unique colors show up!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so very encouraging!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Barb

Love the deep tones.
May 30th, 2025  
