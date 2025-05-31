Previous
Blue Irises by bjywamer
Blue Irises

Yet another color iris in our larger garden. I love that there is so much variety, thanks to the former one of our home!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
Barb

Corinne C ace
They are so beautiful!
May 31st, 2025  
Faye Turner
Lovely
May 31st, 2025  
