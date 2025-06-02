Previous
New Petunia Hanging Basket by bjywamer
Photo 1531

New Petunia Hanging Basket

These pretty petunias were given to us by our friend who has a small greenhouse. Ken does woodworking for her in exchange for flower band vegetable plants every year.

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delicate
June 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025  
