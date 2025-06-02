Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1531
New Petunia Hanging Basket
These pretty petunias were given to us by our friend who has a small greenhouse. Ken does woodworking for her in exchange for flower band vegetable plants every year.
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
1
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
5
365
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
1st June 2025 9:24pm
Tags
flowers
,
petunias
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delicate
June 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 2nd, 2025
