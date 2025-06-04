Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1533
Logan Alexander Wallace
Our eighth grade graduate...the youngest of our three grandboys! So proud of him! He has a kind and servant's heart and loves the Lord! We are very blessed! Congratulations, Logan!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always very appreciated!
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4179
photos
88
followers
104
following
420% complete
View this month »
1526
1527
1528
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
Latest from all albums
1117
645
1532
294
128
1533
1118
646
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
4th June 2025 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
people
,
graduation
,
celebration
,
grandsons
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
June 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Congratulations, Logan.
June 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Congratulations, Logan.
June 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close