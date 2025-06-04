Previous
Logan Alexander Wallace by bjywamer
Photo 1533

Logan Alexander Wallace

Our eighth grade graduate...the youngest of our three grandboys! So proud of him! He has a kind and servant's heart and loves the Lord! We are very blessed! Congratulations, Logan!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always very appreciated!
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
420% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
June 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Congratulations, Logan.
June 5th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Congratulations, Logan.
June 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact