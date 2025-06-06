Previous
In A Neighbor's Garden... by bjywamer
Photo 1535

In A Neighbor's Garden...

This neighbor's garden is right beside the entrance to our Post Office. I always look forward to seeing it in early summer when a variety of plantings are beginning to bloom.

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are most appreciated!
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
420% complete

