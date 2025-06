The Happy Graduate!

Jordan's aunt made him this beautiful, large quilt with a University of Montana theme (mascot is Monte, a Grizzly bear) as a nod to his plans to attend the University in the Fall. We're proud to say that Jordan was awarded a full ride scholarship for his freshman year! The quilt was definitely a labor of love, as the other side (this is the back side) was very detailed, with lots of individual pieces! I can't imagine the number of hours his Aunt Lynn put into creating it for him! Thanks for loving him so well, Lynn! ๐Ÿ’•



