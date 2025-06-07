Previous
The Happy Graduate! by bjywamer
The Happy Graduate!

Jordan's aunt made him this beautiful, large quilt with a University of Montana theme (mascot is Monte, a Grizzly bear) as a nod to his plans to attend the University in the Fall. We're proud to say that Jordan was awarded a full ride scholarship for his freshman year! The quilt was definitely a labor of love, as the other side (this is the back side) was very detailed, with lots of individual pieces! I can't imagine the number of hours his Aunt Lynn put into creating it for him! Thanks for loving him so well, Lynn! 💕

Barb

Diane ace
What a wonderful graduation gift! Jordan looks so happy.
June 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
What a fantastic gift, so much work involved - a labour of love.
June 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
A massive keepsake for all his life! I don’t know anything about the education system in the USA but it sounds a very high honour! Well done. He looks very happy.
June 8th, 2025  
