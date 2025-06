Heron

So much has been keeping us busy lately that I'm not positive if we saw this heron along the ponds I mentioned in my other photo from today. I think we probably did because of how close a photo I was able to capture (only a tiny bit of cropping). Anyway, wherever we saw it, I was happy that it didn't immediately fly off as most herons do when we see them! ☺️



Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!