Native American Chieftan

This beautiful chainsaw sculpture was created by a friend of ours who participates in the annual International Chainsaw Carving competition near us. Her main entry (see her at work on it in My Other Favs album) incorporated a similar image. I am awed by her talent! Julie has a business called the Flower Haus that is literally overflowing with her handiwork of all kinds...things knitted, painted on canvas, these carvings, and much more! Did I mention that she also does flower arrangements? ☺️ She has often bought some of Ken's woodworking creations to sell in her shop! She's a great gal that we are so glad to know!



