Native American Chieftan by bjywamer
Native American Chieftan

This beautiful chainsaw sculpture was created by a friend of ours who participates in the annual International Chainsaw Carving competition near us. Her main entry (see her at work on it in My Other Favs album) incorporated a similar image. I am awed by her talent! Julie has a business called the Flower Haus that is literally overflowing with her handiwork of all kinds...things knitted, painted on canvas, these carvings, and much more! Did I mention that she also does flower arrangements? ☺️ She has often bought some of Ken's woodworking creations to sell in her shop! She's a great gal that we are so glad to know!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Barb

Marj ace
A nice follow up to your previous photo. A beautifully crafted chainsaw art.
June 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
That's an amazing sculpture! And what an amazing person, your Julie is! I hope she did well at the competition! Fav
June 10th, 2025  
