A Beary Warm Welcome!

This chainsaw sculpture was one of my favorites! I would love to have this guy standing outside of my front door! I should have taken note of who the artist was! Not that I could afford a piece this large! I do have a cute bear paddling a small canoe sitting in our front room, though, which we got from our friend, Julie, whom I mentioned yesterday. Also a small, lime green bear that Julie carved!



Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!