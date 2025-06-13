Previous
A New Duck To Me... by bjywamer
A New Duck To Me...

I love this duck's coloring! Don't believe I've ever seen one like this before... Anyone who might ID it would be appreciated!

13th June 2025

Barb

Dorothy
Northern Shoveler, may be a juvenile.
June 16th, 2025  
Barb
@illinilass Thanks, Dorothy! I thought maybe a Shoveler but hadn't had time to research it yet myself!
June 16th, 2025  
KV
My seek app agrees with Dorothy… Northern Shoveler. Love that long black beak.
June 16th, 2025  
