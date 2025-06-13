Sign up
Photo 1542
A New Duck To Me...
I love this duck's coloring! Don't believe I've ever seen one like this before... Anyone who might ID it would be appreciated!
Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
3
0
Barb
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th June 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
summer
,
ponds
,
waterfowl
,
montana
Dorothy
ace
Northern Shoveler, may be a juvenile.
June 16th, 2025
Barb
ace
@illinilass
Thanks, Dorothy! I thought maybe a Shoveler but hadn't had time to research it yet myself!
June 16th, 2025
KV
ace
My seek app agrees with Dorothy… Northern Shoveler. Love that long black beak.
June 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
