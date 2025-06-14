Jasmine's Gravesite

I asked Ken to bury our kitty, Jasmine, in the corner of our far garden so I could put in a small wildflower patch there. Still waiting for the wildflower seeds to germinate but wanted color in the meantime. So, I planted a perennial poppy at her head, four marigolds just inside the semi-circular brick border, and two dianthus midway back. I love the sign Ken made to mark her grave! I need to get out with a weed whacker to deal with the tall grass beyond the fence. Then things should look prettier!



