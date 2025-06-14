Previous
Jasmine's Gravesite by bjywamer
Photo 1543

Jasmine's Gravesite

I asked Ken to bury our kitty, Jasmine, in the corner of our far garden so I could put in a small wildflower patch there. Still waiting for the wildflower seeds to germinate but wanted color in the meantime. So, I planted a perennial poppy at her head, four marigolds just inside the semi-circular brick border, and two dianthus midway back. I love the sign Ken made to mark her grave! I need to get out with a weed whacker to deal with the tall grass beyond the fence. Then things should look prettier!

Many thanks for your visits, kind comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
This is just lovely, Barb! I knew Ken had made the sign before I read your description. Along with Ken's sign, the flower arrangements and the brick border itself are a great show of love. RIP, sweet Jasmine! Fav
June 16th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 16th, 2025  
