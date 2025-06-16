Sign up
Previous
Photo 1545
Favorite Rose
Only one of the rosebushes the former owners of our house put in is this color... The others are all red! I love the soft color and light fragrance of this one!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so encouraging!
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th June 2025 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
roses
Jo
ace
So beautiful
June 17th, 2025
carol white
ace
A beautiful rose. Fav 😊
June 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Exquisite!
June 17th, 2025
