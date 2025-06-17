Previous
Happy Heavenly Birthday, Sis! by bjywamer
Happy Heavenly Birthday, Sis!

My baby sister would have been 73 today. Sadly, we lost her to pancreatic cancer in 2008! This is a little display I have on my bedroom dresser. Cathy was probably only about 3 or 4 in that photo. She loved cats and often signed her letters to me "Love, Cat"...a nickname she chose for herself. The book is one she had given me, which I treasure! I love the figurines of sisters chatting, watched over by an angel. I will always be missing you, Cat! 💕😥

17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Barb

Jo ace
Lovely to have a little area to remind you of her. You must miss her so much
June 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely memorial
June 18th, 2025  
