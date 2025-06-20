Previous
"Now That's A Cowboy!" by bjywamer
"Now That's A Cowboy!"

Missoula traffic signal art. Here is a link if you'd like to explore more:

Https://publicartmissoula.org

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
Ha! A great image!
June 21st, 2025  
Cathy
I love seeing these… beauty and function can co-exist!
June 21st, 2025  
