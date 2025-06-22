Sign up
Previous
Photo 1551
Day Lily
Love these pretty flowers! They are in a flowerbed at the far end of our house and I have to remind myself to go check them out when my peonies there are done blooming!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
0
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
21st June 2025 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
day lilies
