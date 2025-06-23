Sign up
Previous
Photo 1552
Two Magpies
Double treat to see these two magpies sitting still on a small trellis in our garden!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4240
photos
89
followers
105
following
425% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th June 2025 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
magpies
