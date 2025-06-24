Sign up
Previous
Photo 1553
A Congregation Of Pelicans
This group of pelicans flew over our heads at we sat paused on the road between two ponds. It was amazing to see so many in flight!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
5
4
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4243
photos
89
followers
105
following
425% complete
View this month »
1546
1547
1548
1549
1550
1551
1552
1553
Latest from all albums
663
298
1135
664
1552
1553
1136
665
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th June 2025 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
pelicans
,
ponds
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sounds a lovely sight
June 26th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
is that weed on the lake? Lots of lovely vegetation as well as the pelicans :-)
June 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such lovely birds
June 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 26th, 2025
Heather
ace
Wow! I have only seen pelicans a couple of times and never so many at once! A great capture of them all, Barb, and a pretty shot, too, with the colours and the layers. Fav
June 26th, 2025
