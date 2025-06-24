Previous
A Congregation Of Pelicans by bjywamer
A Congregation Of Pelicans

This group of pelicans flew over our heads at we sat paused on the road between two ponds. It was amazing to see so many in flight!

24th June 2025

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds a lovely sight
June 26th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
is that weed on the lake? Lots of lovely vegetation as well as the pelicans :-)
June 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such lovely birds
June 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
June 26th, 2025  
Heather ace
Wow! I have only seen pelicans a couple of times and never so many at once! A great capture of them all, Barb, and a pretty shot, too, with the colours and the layers. Fav
June 26th, 2025  
