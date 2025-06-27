Previous
Stretching Its Wings by bjywamer
Stretching Its Wings

It was lovely to watch this swan as it had finished preening and then stretched its wings wide. Fairly certain it is the mate to the one on shore with the little ones which I photographed..

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always greatly appreciated!
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Barb

