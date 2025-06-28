Previous
Show-Off! by bjywamer
Show-Off!

When you are this beautiful you are entitled to a little showing-off! ☺️ This is what immediately followed the Stretching Its Wings photo of yesterday...

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always very appreciated!
28th June 2025

Barb

gloria jones ace
Wow...Super timing and capture
June 28th, 2025  
