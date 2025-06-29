Sign up
Previous
Photo 1558
Only Here For The Sunflower Seeds ☺️
A daily visitor whenever we keep the sunflower seeds coming. Otherwise, I only see this one (or maybe a different one. Who can tell?) out in the yard near the tree I think they live in.
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
4
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4257
photos
89
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th June 2025 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
backyard
,
squirrels
,
ndao36
Susan Klassen
ace
What a sweet picture! Great capture. We don’t have squirrels around our place but the birds seem to let us know they would like some more bird seed when the feeders are empty.
June 30th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Give them a name and see if they answer to it. If not, it is a different one 😅😅😅
June 30th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Nicely caught
June 30th, 2025
