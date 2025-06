Daisy Bouquet

I picked these this evening from my front flowerbed. The purple mason jar held a nice arrangement from our grandson's graduation party. That arrangement was drying up. So, I thought this mason jar with the yellow yarn already attached would make a nice vase for some daisies. 🌼 Now, if I can just keep my cats away from it! 🤦‍♀️



Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!