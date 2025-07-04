Sign up
Previous
Photo 1563
Born With A Bang!
Happy 4th of July and Happy 79th birthday to this handsome man of mine! Busy day as ten of us gathered to celebrate this important milestone for Ken!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
family
,
people
,
celebrations
,
husbands
,
birthdays
Marj
ace
Precious photo. Happy Birthday Ken !
July 7th, 2025
Babs
ace
Happy birthday Ken
July 7th, 2025
