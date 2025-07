Pretty Little Hummer...

Oftentimes, the sugar water in the hummingbird feeder has disappeared and I haven't been in the right place at the right time to catch a few photos. I've pretty much learned that I just need to sit tight in view of the feeder and wait patiently! Lol When I do, it finally pays off like this! 😊



