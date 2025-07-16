Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1572
"Bright Morning"
Yet another traffic signal box found in Missoula. The artist entitled this "Bright Morning". Here is a link for anyone who might like to explore more:
https://publicartmissoula.org/
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4283
photos
89
followers
106
following
430% complete
View this month »
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
Latest from all albums
299
1570
1571
1147
672
1572
1148
673
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th July 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
street art
,
missoula
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
July 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close