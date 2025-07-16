Previous
"Bright Morning" by bjywamer
Photo 1572

"Bright Morning"

Yet another traffic signal box found in Missoula. The artist entitled this "Bright Morning". Here is a link for anyone who might like to explore more: https://publicartmissoula.org/

16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Barb

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 17th, 2025  
