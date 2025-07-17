Sign up
Previous
Photo 1574
Fantail Hummer
I don't know my hummingbirds; so, not trying to ID it by calling it a fantail... I'd welcome any input as to what variety of hummer this is!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
hummingbirds
