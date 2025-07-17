Previous
Fantail Hummer by bjywamer
Fantail Hummer

I don't know my hummingbirds; so, not trying to ID it by calling it a fantail... I'd welcome any input as to what variety of hummer this is!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are most appreciated!
Barb

@bjywamer
