Giving Way To Second Hummingbird by bjywamer
Giving Way To Second Hummingbird

A lull in the battle for a place at the feeder... So enjoyable to see two at a time there!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are much appreciated!
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Barb

Krista Marson ace
i love hummers.
July 21st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So delicate
July 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful.
July 21st, 2025  
