Previous
Photo 1578
Golden Hour Capture
I took several photos of this hummingbird as the evening light was shining on it. This one was my favorite!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are so appreciated!
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
432% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th July 2025 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hummingbirds
,
golden hour
