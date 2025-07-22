Previous
"Sure, I will pose for you" by bjywamer
Photo 1579

"Sure, I will pose for you"

I love West Highland cows; and, while I've rarely seen any in our area, there are a small number of them on a property we pass frequently. This beauty was kind enough to pose prettily for me. ☺️

22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Barb

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pastoral shot
