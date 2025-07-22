Sign up
Previous
Photo 1579
"Sure, I will pose for you"
I love West Highland cows; and, while I've rarely seen any in our area, there are a small number of them on a property we pass frequently. This beauty was kind enough to pose prettily for me. ☺️
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4303
photos
92
followers
108
following
432% complete
View this month »
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Latest from all albums
677
1578
1153
678
300
1579
1154
679
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd July 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
animals
,
cows
,
west highland
,
sixws-158
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely pastoral shot
July 24th, 2025
