Previous
Photo 1580
Self-Seeded Flowers
More from our greenhouse friend's property. She said she didn't plant any of these flowers! I like the combination of the tall grasses and the yellow flowers!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
3
3
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
23rd July 2025 1:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
summer
gardens
Peter Dulis
So pretty
July 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Sweet
July 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Lovely
July 26th, 2025
