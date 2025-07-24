Previous
Self-Seeded Flowers by bjywamer
Photo 1580

Self-Seeded Flowers

More from our greenhouse friend's property. She said she didn't plant any of these flowers! I like the combination of the tall grasses and the yellow flowers!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Peter Dulis ace
So pretty
July 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
July 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 26th, 2025  
