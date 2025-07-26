Previous
9:25 p.m. View - Different Direction by bjywamer
9:25 p.m. View - Different Direction

Nearly took my breath away!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Barb

@bjywamer
Marj ace
Magnificent sunset !
July 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2025  
Diane ace
Wow, this is amazing. I immediately thought of the Robert Browning poem:
God ’s in His heaven—
All ’s right with the world!
July 28th, 2025  
