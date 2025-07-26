Sign up
Previous
Photo 1581
9:25 p.m. View - Different Direction
Nearly took my breath away!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4310
photos
92
followers
108
following
433% complete
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
679
1580
1155
680
1581
1156
681
301
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
26th July 2025 9:26pm
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
evening
,
silhouettes
Marj
ace
Magnificent sunset !
July 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
July 28th, 2025
Diane
ace
Wow, this is amazing. I immediately thought of the Robert Browning poem:
God ’s in His heaven—
All ’s right with the world!
July 28th, 2025
