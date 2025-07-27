Sign up
Photo 1582
Painted By The Master Artist!
There has been much to delight in on recent evenings as God has painted the sky so beautifully!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
Tags
sky
clouds
sunsets
Heather
And you saw it and captured it so well, Barb! Stunning light and cloud formations! Fav
July 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
Stunning
July 31st, 2025
