Painted By The Master Artist! by bjywamer
Photo 1582

Painted By The Master Artist!

There has been much to delight in on recent evenings as God has painted the sky so beautifully!

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are always so appreciated!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
And you saw it and captured it so well, Barb! Stunning light and cloud formations! Fav
July 31st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
July 31st, 2025  
