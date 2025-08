Accommodating Hawk

As we drove along at a normal speed for our rural roads I spied this hawk sitting on a low post right beside the road. It sat so still that I was positive it was fake, and then it turned its head!! Of course, we were somewhat past it by then, and I was sure it would have flown away. Ken backed out truck up anyway, and there it still sat! I managed to get three photos before it finally had had enough of our gawking. LOL



