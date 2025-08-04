Sign up
Previous
Photo 1588
Tiny Ferns
These just caught my eye at the river where we'll hold our grandson's baptism next weekend. I like the shadows they cast!
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
shadows
,
plants
,
ferns
