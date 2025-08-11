Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1594
Contemplating His Special Day...
I love this photo of Cole as he awaited his baptism last Saturday....
Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
4352
photos
94
followers
109
following
436% complete
View this month »
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Latest from all albums
1168
692
1594
1169
1595
1170
693
303
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th August 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
people
,
river
,
grandsons
Marj
ace
A beautiful moment of quiet reflection as he considers this sacred step.
August 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close