Contemplating His Special Day... by bjywamer
Contemplating His Special Day...

I love this photo of Cole as he awaited his baptism last Saturday....

Many thanks for your kind comments and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Marj ace
A beautiful moment of quiet reflection as he considers this sacred step.
August 15th, 2025  
